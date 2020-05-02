Latest News

Govt releases academic calendar for 9th and 10th classes

Government today released the alternative academic calendar for class 9th and 10th. The calendar provides guidelines to teachers on the use of various technological methods and social media tools available for imparting education in fun-filled, interesting ways, which can be used by learner, parents and teachers even while at home. However, it has taken into account, the varying levels of access to such tools-Mobile, Radio, Television, SMS and various social media.

Speaking on the occasion in New Delhi, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said the fact that many of students may not have internet facility in the mobile, or may not be able to use different social media tools, in this situation the calendar guides teachers to further guide parents and students through SMS on mobile phones or through voice call.

He informed that alternative academic calendar for Classes 11th and 12th and subject areas will be released very soon. He added that this calendar will cater to the need of all children including Divyang. Mr Pokhriyal highlighted that the calendar contains week-wise plan consisting of interesting and challenging activities, with reference to theme and chapter taken from syllabus or textbook. Most importantly, it maps the themes with the learning outcomes.

The purpose of mapping of themes with learning outcomes is to facilitate teachers and parents to assess the progress in the learning of children and also to go beyond textbooks.

The Minister said the activities given in the calendar focus on learning outcomes and can thus be achieved through any resource including the textbooks children are using in their state or UT. The Minister informed that the calendar covers experiential learning activities such as Arts Education, Physical Exercises and yoga.

