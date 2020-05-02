All domestic & international flight services to remain suspended till May 17

AMN

All domestic and International flight services will remain suspended in the country till the midnight of 17th May.

Office of the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in an official release today stated that the decision has been taken as a measure to contain the corona pandemic.

It further stated that, both foreign and domestic airlines will be informed about opening of operations in due course.

The restriction is not applicable on international all-cargo operations and other special flight operations approved by DGCA.