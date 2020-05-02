Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 May 2020 12:10:03      انڈین آواز

PM Modi urges use of technology to benefit farmers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting today to deliberate on the issues and reforms required in Agriculture sector. Special emphasis was given on reforms in agriculture marketing, management of marketable surplus, access of farmers to institutional credit and freeing agriculture sector of various restrictions.

Prime Minister laid special emphasis on technological intervention in the agriculture sector in order to unlock the entire value chain benefitting the farmers in the country. It was also decided to further strengthen the role of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) to bring vibrancy in agrarian economy, transparency in agriculture trade and enable maximum benefits to the farmers. Prime Minister also made a call to boost Brand India and stated that in order to increase agriculture commodity export in the country, commodity specific Boards and Councils needs to be set up.

The meeting laid focus on making strategic interventions in the existing marketing eco-system and bringing appropriate reforms. Concessional credit flow, special Kisan Credit Card drive and facilitation of inter and intra-state trade of agriculture produce were few of the other important issues discussed in the meet. Development of e-NAM into an integrated platform to enable e-commerce was also discussed.

Various possibilities to bring up uniform statutory framework in the country to infuse capital and technology in agrarian economy were also explored. Prime Minister emphasised on introducing new measures to protect the interest of small and marginal farmers. Special focus was also given to making Essential Commodities Act compatible with present times to incentivise large scale private investment in post-production agriculture infrastructure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi Even as the Nationwide lockdown has got extended further with some relaxations, ...

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

Fans, Friends mourn death of legend Rishi Kapoor

WEB DESK The Death of renowned actor Rishi Kapoor has left the country shocked and distressed. Fans and col ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!