Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 May 2020 03:22:48      انڈین آواز

COVID-19: CAT issues new guidelines for hearing cases in Green, Orange, Red Zones

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Central Administrative Tribunal, CAT has issued new guidelines for hearing cases in Green, Orange and Red Zones. The Benches or Courts located in Green zones, shall function following the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry such as maintaining the Social Distance, making the sanitary arrangements and avoiding the direct contact.

It said, the method of functioning of the High Courts in the concerned area shall be decided by the Head of the Department of the concerned Bench in consultation with the President of the Bar Association.

For benches in Red (lockdown areas) and Orange Zones, the cases of urgent nature may be filed through e-mail by contacting the Registrar of the concerned Bench, who will furnish the e-mail id to the intending Advocate or Party. If the Registry is satisfied that it needs to be dealt with urgently, the HoD of the Bench shall be informed of the same.

The HoD in turn shall decide whether or not to take up the case. If it is proposed to hear the case, it shall be done through CISCO WEBEX online Video Conferencing Facility.

If the advocate of the Bar Association of such Benches are agreeable for hearing of pending cases through this mechanism, the cases shall be identified by the registry and hearings shall take place in allotted time slots. It said, this arrangement will be in force till 17th of May.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

Indian film student wins Sloan Foundation award at Tribeca

By Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi While the best screenplay award to Prashant Nair-directed and Drishyam Films ...

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Special online Film Festival on Satyajit Ray

Utpal Borpujari / New Delhi Even as the Nationwide lockdown has got extended further with some relaxations, ...

TECH AWAAZ

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates leaves Microsoft

Bill Gates and wife Melinda WEB DESK Microsoft Co-founder Bill Gates has left the Board of directors of ...

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Larry Tesler, inventor of ‘cut-copy-paste’ dies at 74

Scientist copied the printing technique of physically cutting and glueing printed text WEB DESK Larr ...

MARQUEE

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

Ad

SPORTS

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!