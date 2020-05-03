COVID-19: CAT issues new guidelines for hearing cases in Green, Orange, Red Zones

AMN

Central Administrative Tribunal, CAT has issued new guidelines for hearing cases in Green, Orange and Red Zones. The Benches or Courts located in Green zones, shall function following the guidelines issued by the Home Ministry such as maintaining the Social Distance, making the sanitary arrangements and avoiding the direct contact.

It said, the method of functioning of the High Courts in the concerned area shall be decided by the Head of the Department of the concerned Bench in consultation with the President of the Bar Association.

For benches in Red (lockdown areas) and Orange Zones, the cases of urgent nature may be filed through e-mail by contacting the Registrar of the concerned Bench, who will furnish the e-mail id to the intending Advocate or Party. If the Registry is satisfied that it needs to be dealt with urgently, the HoD of the Bench shall be informed of the same.

The HoD in turn shall decide whether or not to take up the case. If it is proposed to hear the case, it shall be done through CISCO WEBEX online Video Conferencing Facility.

If the advocate of the Bar Association of such Benches are agreeable for hearing of pending cases through this mechanism, the cases shall be identified by the registry and hearings shall take place in allotted time slots. It said, this arrangement will be in force till 17th of May.