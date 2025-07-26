Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

Egypt and Qatar have pledged to continue mediation efforts to end the war in Gaza. In a statement yesterday, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said that Egypt and Qatar are continuing their intensive mediation to reach an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that would put an end to the war, stop the humanitarian suffering in the enclave, and ensure the protection of civilians and the exchange of detainees and prisoners.

The two countries said that some progress had been made in the latest round of intensive negotiations that started on 6th of this month, noting that suspending negotiations for consultations before resuming the dialogue is a normal occurrence in the context of these complex talks. Israel on Thursday recalled its negotiating team from Doha for consultations after receiving Hamas’s response to the latest ceasefire proposal. A senior Hamas official said the group had been informed by the mediators that the Israeli delegation would return next week to continue the talks.