Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

Jul 26, 2025

US President Donald Trump has indicated his inclination towards preserving the key limits on nuclear weapons set by the New START treaty with Russia. Speaking to reporters before leaving for a trip to Scotland, he said, he is starting to work in that direction. Signed in 2010, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, or New START, caps the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads and delivery systems held by the US and Russia.

The agreement is set to expire on February 5 unless both sides agree to an extension. It is the last remaining nuclear arms reduction accord between the world’s largest nuclear powers. With New START set to expire, arms control experts warn that both countries could start increasing their strategic warhead stockpiles, making it harder for each side to monitor the other’s nuclear intentions.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian Embassy in Cambodia Issues Advisory Amid Border Clashes, Urges Nationals to Avoid Affected Areas

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

26 July 2025 1:01 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

26 July 2025 1:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ VARIETY/ TRAVEL

From Palaces to People: Heritage Tourism Finds New Purpose at Vadodara Conclave

26 July 2025 12:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!