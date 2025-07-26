Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Misuse of AI a major threat than weapons ahead of polls: Bangladesh CEC

Jul 26, 2025

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin on Saturday warned that the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) poses a serious challenge to the country’s upcoming 13th parliamentary elections.


“Using AI, it is now possible to circulate content with my exact image and voice. In this election, such abuse has become a major challenge for us. We are trying to address it,” the CEC told reporters at the regional election office in Khulna ahead of a views-exchange meeting on poll preparations. He described AI-generated misinformation and disinformation as a modern threat, saying, “This is more dangerous than weapons. In some cases, AI-generated content has completely disrupted election campaigns.”
Emphasising the role of the media, he added, “Journalists, especially in mainstream media, must verify and fact-check information before making it public.” The CEC reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to holding transparent elections: “No activities will take place in the dark of night. We want everything done in broad daylight to ensure transparency.”


He acknowledged that restoring public trust in the electoral process and increasing voter turnout, particularly among women, remains a key challenge. He also said the Commission is vigilant against any technology-driven interference. Additionally, the CEC confirmed that security drives to curb terrorism and recover illegal arms will continue in the lead-up to the election.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Political rift hinders Bangladesh consensus commission on key reforms

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

Jul 26, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Egypt & Qatar Vow To Continue Mediation Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

Jul 26, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Political rift hinders Bangladesh consensus commission on key reforms

26 July 2025 6:35 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Misuse of AI a major threat than weapons ahead of polls: Bangladesh CEC

26 July 2025 6:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

NSS 2025: Centre Charts Roadmap to Tackle Encrypted Threats and Terror Financing

26 July 2025 2:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump Inclination Towards Preserving Key Limits On Nuclear Weapons Set By New START Treaty With Russia

26 July 2025 1:03 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!