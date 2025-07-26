Cross-border fighting between Thailand & Cambodia enters Day 3; Death toll rises to 33

AMN

Cross-border fighting between Thailand and Cambodia entered its third day today, raising the death toll to 33. Cambodia reported 13 fatalities, including eight civilians, while Thailand confirmed 20 dead, among them 14 civilians. Over 130,000 people have fled Thailand’s border regions, more than 35,000 have been displaced in Cambodia.

Fighting continued despite Cambodia’s call for an immediate ceasefire at the UN Security Council. Cambodia accused Thai forces of shelling Pursat province, while Thailand imposed martial law in several border districts. The conflict, rooted in a long-standing border dispute, has involved tanks, artillery, and jets, with both sides trading blame.

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Cambodia has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the border areas in the view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border. In an advisory issued today, the embassy released a helpline number +855 92881676 and an email address cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in <mailto:cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in>, urging Indian nationals to contact it in case of any emergency. Yesterday, indian Embassy in Thailand has advised all Indian travelers to Thailand to check updates from Thai official sources, including TAT Newsroom, in view of the situation.