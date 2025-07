The Indian Embassy in Cambodia has advised Indian nationals to avoid travelling to the border areas in view of the ongoing clashes at the Cambodia-Thailand border. In an advisory issued today, the embassy released a helpline number +855 92881676 and an email address cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in<mailto:cons.phnompenh@mea.gov.in>, urging Indian nationals to contact it in case of any emergency.

