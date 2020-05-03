Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
Armed Forces showcase solidarity with COVID-19 warriors shower flowers, fly pasts

AMN

Indian Army, Navy and Air Force today showcased solidarity with country’s COVID 19 warriors by a unique series of activities across the nation. In Delhi this morning, representatives of the three services laid wreaths at the National Police Memorial honouring the efforts of police for their exceptional and heroic efforts in country’s fight against the pandemic.

Indian Air Force chopper showered petals on the National Police Memorial saluting the efforts of police. Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had announced on Friday that the three services will carry out a series of activities to thank the corona warriors.

Light rain and overcast skies added magic to the atmosphere even as Indian Air Force showered red hued petals at hospitals across the city including Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Lok Nayak Jap Prakash Narayan hospital.

Sukhoi 30 MKIs, MiG 29s and Jaguars conducted a flypast over Rajpath, orbited over the city for over half an hour. The jets showering petals could be clearly seen in the sky, and warmed the heart of many a people in these difficult times.

The Indian Army band also performed at the COVID-19 quarantine centre at Narela. The Armed Forces’ efforts to life the morale of corona warriors have garnered praise from everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

