COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM's life
White House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
02 May 2020

Relief package for MSME sector to be announced soon: Nitin Gadkari

AMN

Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Nitin Gadkari has said, government is likely to announce a relief package for the MSME sector soon. Addressing a webinar in New Delhi today Mr Gadkari said, recommendations for a relief package have been sent to Finance Minister and the Prime Minister.

The package is expected to be announced in due course. He further said that all stakeholders must adopt an integrated approach to overcome the crisis while ensuring the lives and livelihood of people. Mr Gadkari also urged industry to have a positive attitude during these testing times.

Highlighting the economic crisis across the world, Mr Gadkari said that it is a golden opportunity for Indian industries and entrepreneurs to explore new businesses. He welcomed global players to invest in the country.

