Recovery rate from COVID-19 goes up to 26.65 % in country

AMN

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has now gone up to 37776 in the country. Out of the total cases, 10017 patients have recovered and were discharged from the hospitals while 1,223 patients have died.

The recovery rate in the country from COVID-19 is 26.65 per cent. Ministry of Health in a statement said that the Central Government is taking several steps along with the States and Union Territories for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 through a graded, pre-emptive and pro-active approach. It said, these are being regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.