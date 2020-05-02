India to send Doctors to UAE to support its efforts in fighting Corona

File Photo

WEB DESK

In a bid to support efforts of UAE in combating Covid-19, India has decided to send first batch of medical team of 88 specialists, doctors & nurses to UAE within short period to support the gulf nation efforts in fighting Corona.

Earlier today UAE sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna said: “The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years.”