COVID 19 MORE THAN 10,59,275 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Kim Jong-un appears in public,
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,38,999 worldwide
Coronavirus: Spain released from lockdown
Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds name son after doctors who saved PM’s life
twwtWhite House blocks Fauci from testifying next week
02 May 2020

India to send Doctors to UAE to support its efforts in fighting Corona

WEB DESK

In a bid to support efforts of UAE in combating Covid-19, India has decided to send first batch of medical team of 88 specialists, doctors & nurses to UAE within short period to support the gulf nation efforts in fighting Corona.

Earlier today UAE sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna said: “The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years.”

