UAE Sends Medical Aid to India in Fight Against COVID-19

AMN / ABU DHABI
In an encouraging friendly gesture, the United Arab Emirates, UAE today sent an aid plane containing 7 metric tons of medical supplies to India to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Flight will reach India at 7: 30 IST.
The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to combat the virus.
Commenting on the aid delivery, UAE Ambassador to India, Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman AlBanna said: “The UAE is committed to extending critical support to nations seeking to bolster their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE assistance to India comes in recognition of the profound and brotherly ties our two countries have shared throughout the years.”
“Combating COVID-19 has become a primary global concern, and we act out of our conviction that strengthening the efforts of other countries to contain the virus is a pressing necessity,” His Excellency added.
To date, the UAE has provided more than 348 metric tons of aid to over 34 countries, supporting nearly 348,000 medical professionals in the process.