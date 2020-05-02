Half of India to become fully operational from 4th May: Javadekar

AMN

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that, in the third phase of the lockdown, practically half of the country will become fully operational from May 4.

Mr. Javadekar said the lockdown has brought us success and country has fared much better than other countries in its response to contain the corona pandemic.

Mr. Javadekar said opposition is only indulged in blame game and have no agenda or issues to discuss.

He said they are blaming the government on the points on which they showed agreement.