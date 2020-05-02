Latest News

Special trains start ferrying stranded migrant workers and students

WEB DESK

Special trains have started ferrying stranded migrant workers, students and others in different parts of the country. Railways has announced that it will run Shramik Special trains to bring back home people stranded in different parts of the country due to lockdown.

The passengers have to be screened by the sending states and only those found asymptomatic would be allowed to travel.

Sending State Governments will have to bring these persons in batches that can be accommodated in the train to the designated Railway Station in sanitized buses. It will be mandatory for every passenger to wear face cover.

Meanwhile Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said that, in the third phase of the lockdown, practically half of the country will become fully operational from May 4.

Mr. Javadekar said the lockdown has brought us success and country has fared much better than other countries in its response to contain the corona pandemic.

Mr. Javadekar said opposition is only indulged in blame game and have no agenda or issues to discuss.

He said they are blaming the government on the points on which they showed agreement.

