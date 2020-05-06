Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Schools reopen in Wuhan
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
इंडियन आवाज़     06 May 2020 10:36:03

CBSE 10 board exams complete in India for 2020, except for northeast Delhi students: HRD Ministry

WEB DESK

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that Exams for 10th class of CBSE are over for all over the country except North-East Delhi and adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations.

The Minister also clarified to the students of North East Delhi that there is no need to reappear in these board examinations if they have already appeared.

These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them. He said, students may also refer to the Frequently Asked Questions uploaded by CBSE on their website.

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

