CBSE 10 board exams complete in India for 2020, except for northeast Delhi students: HRD Ministry

WEB DESK

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has said that Exams for 10th class of CBSE are over for all over the country except North-East Delhi and adequate time of 10 days will be given to all stakeholders before starting the examinations.

The Minister also clarified to the students of North East Delhi that there is no need to reappear in these board examinations if they have already appeared.

These exams will be conducted again for those few students who could not appear in these exams on the scheduled date due to the impact of law and order issues on them. He said, students may also refer to the Frequently Asked Questions uploaded by CBSE on their website.