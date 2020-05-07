Latest News

Jamia to conduct exams for final semester students

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Jamia Millia Islamia, JMI will be conduct offline exams for the final semester students from July 1. The decision to this effect was taken in the Academic Council’s meeting of the varsity conducted through video conferencing.

The 4 hours long marathon AC meeting was the first through online mode in the history of the university. It was attended by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Najma Akhtar, Registrar Mr A.P. Siddiqui(IPS), Deans and other members of the council.

A number of academic issues which cropped up due to disruption and major changes in university education caused by Covid- 19 discussed in the meeting.

The Council also decided to adopt the recently issued guidelines by the UGC.

“Examination for only final semester or year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31st July 2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” the university PRO Ahmed Azeem informed.

The varsity has also decided to extend online classes for the students till May 31. Earlier, the classes were to end by April 30.

Along with extension of online classes, the university also decided to extend the last date of submission of assignment to June 5.

“All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks or internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university,” Jamia Millia Islamia said.

Summer vacations
Meanwhile, the summer vacations of the university will start from June 15 and will continue till June 30.

“The university will reopen and classes for regular students to start from 1st August, 2020,” the university said.

The meeting of the Academic Council of Jamia Millia Islamia was conducted through Google Meet on Wednesday.

The 4-hour marathon meeting was the first through online mode in the history of the university and was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar, Registrar A.P. Siddiqui, Deans and other members of the council.

  • Some of the major decisions taken in the AC meeting are as;
  • * Online classes will now be held till 31st May 2020. Earlier it was scheduled to finish by 30th April 2020.
  • * Last date for submission of assignments has been extended to 5th June,2020.
  • *All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks/internal assessment marks by 15 June,2020 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university.
  • * Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between 1st July 2020 to 31stJuly2020 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible.
  • *Summer vacations will start from 15th June to 30th June,2020.
  • * The university will reopen and classes for regular students to start from 1st August,2020.
  • Schedule for new admissions for the session 2020-21:
  • * Last date to submit online application forms for the session 2020-21 has been extended to 31stMay, 2020.
  • * Entrance tests will start from 1st August to end of August2020.
  • * New Academic session to begin from 1st September,2020.
  • The recent improvement in the ranking of the university in Moscow based RUR World Ranking was also kept in mind while making changes in exam, admission and evaluation rules for the present semester only,  effected by Corona pandemic.

