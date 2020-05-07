Latest News

COVID 19 MORE THAN 11,99,389 PEOPLE RECOVERED WORLDWIDE
Hundreds of people fall sick after gas leak in Vishakhapatnam
COVID 19: Death toll rises to 2,57,301 worldwide
White House plans to disband virus task force
JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be held on 23rd August

Join Entrance Examination JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be held on 23rd August 2020. This was announced by union minister for Human Resources Development Dr Ramesh Pokhriya ‘Nishank’ this evening .

Legendary sportsperson Chuni Goswami is no more

AMN Legendary Footballer Chuni Goswami died in Kolkata on Thursday afternoon after prolonged illness. He wa ...

BCCI clears hefty payments to super-rich cricketers during lockdown period

BY MADHU AGRAWAL It is indeed shame that super-rich Board for Control of Cricket in India BCCI is boasting ...

Transgender activists ask Govt to halt Transgender Rules, 2020

FILE PHOTO WEB DESK More than 150 transgender activists from across India  have urged the governmen ...

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

مسلمانوں کی تدفین کے خلاف دائر کی گئی پٹیشن سپریم کورٹ سے خارج

سمجھ میں نہیں آتاکہ اس کو فرقہ پرستی کہوں یا خوف و جہالت: مولا ...

COVID-19: پر قابو پانے کے لئے ڈیجیٹل نگرانی

نگرانی تین سطحوں پر کی جائے گی: وائرس ، مریض اور مریض کا کلینی ...

کووِڈ 19- وبا کے درمیان روزہ داروں کے لئے حکیمی مشورے

نئی دہلی ۔ نمائندہ خصوصیکووِڈ 19- وبا اور شدت بھری گرمی کے درم ...

