Resentment among students, parents over new CBSE exam dates

Staff Reporter/ New Delhi

New dates for remaining CBSE examinations announced by the HRD ministry have created a lot of resentment among students and parents who are already dejected due to corona crisis.

Human Resources Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today announced that Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE will conduct pending Class 10th and 12th board examinations from 1st to 15th of July which were postponed due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Mr. Nishank informed about it in a video message this evening.

For Class 10, exams for students of North East Delhi will be held who could not appear for the examination due to the violence. The detailed schedule would be released by the CBSE soon.

The students are unhappy with this decision because this will further delay the board results. for the students who have already taken the examination.

Students are demanding evaluation on the basis of internal examinations as giving exams during this period will make them vulnerable to the disease.

Parents and students anger has erupted on social media platforms.

“Matlab student, teacher, parents sabko Corona ho jaye koi baat nahi.. Par CBSE ko exam lena hi hai. Chaahe kuch bhi ho jaaye. Itna obsession kya hai exam ko lekar? It is the worst decision taken by CBSE against students and teachers. #noexams” writes Shounak Chatterjee on twitter.

“We are stupid !!! It’s been like … Putting two legs in two different boats and drowning in both the cases. Entrances and boards altogether … And we are gonna be having our entrances at the end of July. Minds are gonna be completely messed up!!!” tweets another student Vanshika Srivastava

“Take your decision back, EXAM SHOULD NOT BE CONDUCTED” says Ajay Kumar

“तो परीक्षा परिणाम क्या सितम्बर में जारी होगा मान्यवर..?” tweets Madhukar Lal Nagar

“Instead of delaying everything…govt should promote the board students on the basis of their pre boards marks” says Ishika Pandey

“Sir this is really bad decision taken by cbse students are totally disturbed..

For which they prepare entrance exam or board exams …” tweets Sanyam Verma