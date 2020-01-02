Indonesia floods: Disaster agency warns of more deaths

WEB DESK

Disaster agency in Indonesia warned today of more deaths after torrential rains pounded the Jakarta region, triggering floods and landslides that killed 29 people from the region.

Authorities said that around 31,000 people had been evacuated, but that figure did not include residents in Jakarta’s satellite cities. Tens of thousands fled to temporary shelters across the capital region with scores of houses damaged in the deadliest flooding in years. Rescuers used inflatable boats to evacuate residents trapped in their homes, including children and seniors.

The disaster marked Jakarta’s worst flooding since 2013 when dozens were killed after the city was inundated by monsoon rains. Jakarta is regularly hit by floods during Indonesia’s rainy season.