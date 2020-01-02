FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jan 2020 01:45:29      انڈین آواز
Ad

Iraq: Pro-Iran protesters leave US embassy in Baghdad

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Pro-Iran demonstrators left the besieged US embassy in Baghdad last evening after the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force ordered them to withdraw a day after their dramatic incursion.

Outraged by US air strikes that killed 25 Hashed fighters over the weekend, thousands of Iraqi supporters of the largely Iranian-trained Hashed had encircled and vandalised the embassy compound on Tuesday.

They marched unimpeded through the checkpoints of the usually high-security Green Zone to the embassy gates, where they broke through a reception area. Iraq’s caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi called on the angry crowd to leave the embassy, but most spent the night in dozens of tents set up outside the perimeter wall.

The embassy attack was the latest episode in spiralling tensions between the United States and Iran since Washington abandoned a landmark nuclear deal with Tehran in 2018.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Swimming is now getting importance in India; South Asian Games silver medallist Shivangi Sarma

HSB/ New Delhi Shivangi Sarma, who clinched a silver medal each in 100 m freestyle, 200 m freestyle and 400 ...

2019 a good year for Indian hockey Team: skipper Manpreet Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting behind the disappointments and setbacks of Asian Games and the World cup, the India ...

Third Khelo India youth games to be held in Guwahati in Jan 2020

The third Khelo India youth games will be held in Guwahati between 10th and 22nd of next month. Six thousand f ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!