इंडियन आवाज़     03 Jan 2020 03:49:23      انڈین آواز
Iranian Commander Qassem Soleimani killed in US air strike at Baghdad

WEB DESK

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the Top Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis have been killed in a US strike at Baghdad’s airport on Friday.

The Pentagon in a statement termed it a decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad. It said, General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.

It further added that at the direction of the U.S. President, the US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani.

The US Department of Defense said, General Soleimani and his Quds Force were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more.

The air Strikes had been carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday. Haj Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were riding in one vehicle when it was struck by two successive guided missiles launched from an American helicopter.

Iran has been locked in a long conflict with the United States that escalated sharply last week with the storming of the US embassy perimeter in Iraq by pro-Iranian militiamen following an American air raid on an Iraqi Shi’ite militia.

US President Donald Trump tweeted an image of the American flag after the news broke.

Global oil prices meanwhile soared more than 4% in the wake of the strike.Meanwhile, Iran has termed US act of killing of Soleimani an ‘extremely dangerous, foolish escalation’.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on today that the assassination of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani would double the motivation of the resistance against the United States and Israel.

And Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that US bears responsibility for all consequences of rogue adventurism. Iran has also declared Three days mourni

