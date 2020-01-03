FreeCurrencyRates.com

03 Jan 2020
Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemns US attacks in Iraq

Vows to revenge

WEB DESK

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has strongly condemned the U.S. attacks on Iran-allied militia group in Iraq.

In a message issued Friday morning on the killing of the Grand Commander, he stressed that severe revenge is waiting for those who are behind this ‘criminal act’.

The message was issued following the killing of the Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and the acting commander of the volunteer Iraqi Shia Forces, known as the Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message said Iranians will take revenge of the US heinous act to assassinate the IRGC Quds force commander Major General Qasem Soleimani.

“The flag of General Soleimani in defense of the country’s territorial integrity and the fight against terrorism and extremism in the region will be raised, and the path of resistance to US excesses will continue,” Rouhani wrote in his Twitter account.

“The great nation of Iran will take revenge for this heinous crime,” he added.

The martyred IRGC commander and Al-Mohandes were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars early Friday morning when they were targeted and assassinated.

Iraqi media said the US helicopters targeted both cars.

The statement came after the U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not want war with Iran.

Trump has earlier threatened to retaliate against the country. He has warned Iran of the recent outburst outside its embassy in Baghdad.

U.S. air strikes on bases operated by the Iranian-backed militia inside Iraq, claimed the lives of at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

The strikes were in retaliation to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base.

The protesters have however vowed to continue demonstrating outside the US embassy in Baghdad.

