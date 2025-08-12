Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Sri Lanka’s Government School Hindi Teachers Complete First Training Programme in India

Aug 12, 2025

WEB DESK

In a first, Sri Lanka’s government school Hindi teachers have completed training in India, sharing their experiences at a special event in Colombo today after a 15-day programme at the Kendriya Hindi Sansthan (KHS), Agra.

Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Dr. Satyanjal Pandey commended the 35 participating teachers as “ambassadors for India-Sri Lanka cultural ties” and lauded their role in promoting linguistic and cultural understanding. The teachers spoke of their academic training as well as visits to several places including Agra, Delhi, Mathura, Vrindavan, among others, describing the experience as enriching both professionally and personally.
The training programme was organised by the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Colombo, in collaboration with KHS, and was the first initiative of its kind for Sri Lankan Hindi teachers from government schools.

Before their departure in July, High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha had met the teachers, selected by Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Education from 88 schools where Hindi is taught. He underscored that such initiatives enhance teaching skills while deepening bilateral cultural and educational cooperation.

