India And Nigeria Hold Bilateral Defence Talks in New Delhi

Aug 12, 2025

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth held a bilateral meeting with Nigerian Minister of State for Defence Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle in New Delhi today. The two Ministers discussed the way forward to further advance growing bilateral defence cooperation and military engagements across diverse domains. They deliberated upon the opportunities of collaboration in counter-terrorism training, research and development, maritime cooperation, including hydrography and anti-piracy, and industry cooperation.

During the meeting, Mr Seth highlighted the capability of the Indian defence industry to produce high-quality defence equipment such as Light Combat Aircraft, Light Combat Helicopter and Offshore Patrol Vessels. He assured full support to meet the requirements of the Nigerian side. The Indian delegation expressed readiness to welcome the team from the Defence Research and Development Bureau in Nigeria to explore the area of joint R&D.

Meanwhile, Dr Matawalle invited the Indian delegation to visit the defence industry in Nigeria to explore the possibility of investment in the sector. Dr Matawalle is leading a delegation to India from 11 to 14 August. The Nigerian delegation also interacted with Indian defence industries during the visit.

