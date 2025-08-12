Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Calls PM Modi to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a call from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the call, President Mirziyoyev conveyed his greetings and felicitations to the Prime Minister and the people of India on the upcoming 79th Independence Day.

The two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health, technology and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the age-old ties between India and Central Asia.