Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Calls PM Modi to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Aug 12, 2025

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received a call from Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. During the call, President Mirziyoyev conveyed his greetings and felicitations to the Prime Minister and the people of India on the upcoming 79th Independence Day.

The two leaders reviewed progress in several key areas of bilateral cooperation, including trade, connectivity, health, technology and people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the age-old ties between India and Central Asia.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India And Nigeria Hold Bilateral Defence Talks in New Delhi

Aug 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Sri Lanka’s Government School Hindi Teachers Complete First Training Programme in India

Aug 12, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

OCI Registration to Be Cancelled for Serious Criminal Offences: MHA

Aug 12, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Hindustan Zinc Becomes First Indian Company to Join Global Mining Leaders’ Forum

13 August 2025 12:48 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Global Steel and Energy Leaders Launch Landmark Study to Develop CCUS Hubs Across Asia

12 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Rupee Depreciates by 5 Paise to 87.71 Against US Dollar in Forex Market

12 August 2025 10:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev Calls PM Modi to Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

12 August 2025 10:47 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!