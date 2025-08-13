CGHS officials arrested for demanding Rs 50 lakh from hospitals on panel

Inder Vasisth / New Delhi

CBI has arrested CGHS Additional Director Dr Ajay Kumar, Office Superintendent Lavesh Solanki and his personal associate/broker Raees Ahmed in Meerut while transacting bribe of Rs 5 lakh.

Demanded 50 lakhs-

Additional Director Dr Ajay Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh by threatening to remove two private hospitals from the CGHS list.

CBI registered a case on 12.08.2025 against Dr Ajay Kumar, Additional Director, CGHS posted at Meerut and Lavesh Solanki, Office Superintendent, on the complaint of Vishal Salonia, Director (Operations), a private hospital group based in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The medical group of the complainant runs several hospitals under different names in and around Meerut.

Threat of removal from panel

The complainant alleged that on 08.07.2025 , a surprise inspection was conducted by the CGHS team, Meerut at two of his hospitals, namely JMC Medicity and High Field Hospital. Thereafter, notices were served to both the hospitals highlighting minor deficiencies with an intention to extract bribe from the hospitals. The accused demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh for not removing the hospitals from the list of CGHS empanelled hospitals.

JMC Medicity Hospital was suspended for not paying the bribe. After this, High Field Hospital was also threatened to be suspended . Additional Director Dr Ajay Kumar and Office Superintendent Lavesh Solanki insisted on paying the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh as soon as possible to avoid de-empanelment of the hospitals. After negotiations, Additional Director Ajay Kumar agreed to accept a partial payment of Rs 5 lakh (first installment of the bribe amount of Rs 50 lakh) on 12.08.2025.

Arrested red handed-

The CBI laid a trap and caught CGHS Additional Director Dr Ajay Kumar, Office Superintendent Lavesh Solanki and their personal assistant/middleman Raees Ahmed red-handed with Rs 5 lakh (first installment of the bribe of Rs 50 lakh).