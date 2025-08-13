CBI Arrests Executive Engineer and Assistant Engineer of CPWD in Bribery Case

55 Lakh recovered during Searches

Inder Vashisth / New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested, four including Jai Prakash Executive Engineer, (Civil), S-Division, CPWD, Sector-1, R K Puram, Prabhat Chaurasiya, Assistant Engineer (Civil), S-Division, CPWD, Chanakyapuri New Delhi and Shubham Goel and his father Rajesh Goel of M/s Shubham Electricals while transacting the bribe of Rs. 6 lakh.

CBI registered the case on 11.08.2025 against 12 accused persons including the four arrested accused. It was alleged that the accused officers of CPWD, New Delhi including Executive Engineer, CPWD, Assistant Engineer, CPWD etc. in conspiracy with private persons of a private company etc. are indulged in corrupt activities in the matter of clearing of bills submitted by the firm.

It was also learnt that the accused private person would be paying bribe of Rs 6 lakhs to the accused EE on 11.8.2025, accordingly a trap was laid and both of them were caught along with tainted money while transacting the bribe amount. Another private person along with the accused AE was also arrested in the case.

Searches were conducted at 10 places related to FIR named accused to recover incriminating material. A total of around Rs 55 lakh cash was recovered during the search operations.

Name of the Accused persons in FIR No. RC0032025A0048 dated 11.08.2025

1. Jai Prakash, Executive Engineer, (Civil), S-Division, CPWD, Sector-1, R K Puram, New Delhi.

2. Babu Lal Meena @B L Meena, holding additional charge of Executive Engineer (Civil), in S-Division Chankyapuri, CPWD, before Sh. Jai Prakash, Executive Engineer (Civil).

3. Krishan Gopal Bansal, Executive Engineer, CD-6 Division, CPWD, Indraprastha Bhawan, ITO, New Delhi

4.Mehar Singh, Executive Engineer, CPWD

5. Prabhat Chaurasiya, Assistant Engineer (Civil), S-Division, CPWD, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

6. Dipendra Chandra Jaiswal, Assistant Engineer, CPWD

7. Amit Upadhyay, Junior Engineer, CPWD

8. Hrash Agarwal, Junior Engineer, CPWD

9. Shubham Goel and his Father

Rajesh Goel, Private person

11. Vijay Kant Shukla, Private person

12. M/s Shubham Electricals.

13. Other unknown persons