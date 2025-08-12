Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Rahul Gandhi to Launch Bihar Yatra Against Alleged ‘Vote Theft’ and SIR Exercise

Aug 12, 2025

Special Correspondent / New Delhi

— Riding on the momentum of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to roll out another high-profile outreach drive in Bihar, this time targeting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which the party has dubbed a tool for “vote theft.”

The campaign, covering more than 20 districts, will kick off from Sasaram, with senior Congress leaders joining Gandhi on the route. According to party sources, the Yatra will culminate on September 1, when members of the opposition INDIA bloc are expected to gather in a show of unity against alleged electoral fraud.

Rahul Gandhi’s fresh political push comes amid growing public concern over his recent claims of systematic voter list manipulation. The controversy has already drawn national attention and sparked a heated debate on the credibility of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The issue is also playing out in the judiciary, with the Supreme Court hearing a petition challenging the SIR process. A broad spectrum of political parties—both national and regional—have joined the case, reflecting the scale of discontent.

In its draft report, the ECI has removed 6.5 million voters from Bihar’s electoral rolls. The final figures, which could have significant political implications ahead of future elections, are set to be released on September 1—coinciding with the Yatra’s conclusion.

