IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Including J&K, MP, and Odisha

Aug 13, 2025

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region and coastal Andhra tomorrow. It said heavy rainfall also likely over Uttarakhand during the next 5 days.

IMD said that heavy rainfall is also likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh till Saturday. The weather agency also predicts heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha  and Chhattisgarh till 19th August, and in Bihar during the next two days.

IMD said that heavy rainfall is expected over Odisha till 17th August with isolated very heavy rainfall over West Madhya Pradesh on Friday and Saturday. 

