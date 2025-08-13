Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

President Murmu and PM Modi Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Dausa Accident

Aug 13, 2025

President Droupadi Murmu has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to an accident in Dausa district of Rajasthan. In a social media post, the President expressed condolences to the bereaved families. She also wished for the speedy recovery of those injured in this accident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed sadness at the loss of lives in the accident. In his message, he extended his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

He announced that an ex-gratia of two lakh rupees from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50 thousand rupees.

