Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bihar: Floods Affect Over 25 Lakh People Across 10 Districts, Including Bhagalpur and Patna

Aug 13, 2025

Staff Reporter / Patna

Several new areas in Bihar have come under the grip of floods. More than 25 Lakh people across ten districts have been affected. Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Munger, Bhojpur, Patna, and Vaishali districts are among the worst-hit by flood.

In Bhagalpur alone, over 6.5 lakh people have been affected. A large number of people in Lakhisarai, Supaul, and Buxar districts have also been impacted by the floods. The Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Mahananda, along with all other major rivers of the state, are in spate due to continuous rainfall in their catchment areas.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today held a review meeting with officials to monitor the relief operations in flood-affected areas. He directed that shelter and cooked meals to be provided to the affected people through community kitchens. Mr. Kumar ordered arrangements for fodder and veterinary care for livestock. He also instructed officials from the Agriculture and Disaster Management

Departments to assess crop losses suffered by farmers.

The Chief Minister further directed that the damage caused to roads and other infrastructure due to floods be inspected and repaired. He also issued instructions to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams in the affected areas. At present, 16 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in flood-affected regions of the state.

Meanwhile, normal life in most parts of the state, including Patna, has been disrupted due to continuous rainfall.  Waterlogging has occurred in several places in urban areas. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in most parts of the state for tomorrow as well.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

President Murmu and PM Modi Express Grief Over Loss of Lives in Dausa Accident

Aug 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD Forecasts Very Heavy Rainfall Across Several States Including J&K, MP, and Odisha

Aug 13, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

CGHS officials arrested for demanding Rs 50 lakh from hospitals on panel

Aug 13, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India reaffirms commitment to Yemen in high-level Riyadh meeting

14 August 2025 12:06 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Indian Olympic Association Officially Approves India’s 2030 Commonwealth Games Bid

14 August 2025 12:01 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India’s Namrata Batra scripts history by winning country’s first-ever medal in Wushu at World Games in China

14 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Increasing Attacks Ahead of US-Russia Alaska Meeting

13 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!