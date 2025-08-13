Bihar: Floods Affect Over 25 Lakh People Across 10 Districts, Including Bhagalpur and Patna

Staff Reporter / Patna

Several new areas in Bihar have come under the grip of floods. More than 25 Lakh people across ten districts have been affected. Bhagalpur, Begusarai, Munger, Bhojpur, Patna, and Vaishali districts are among the worst-hit by flood.

In Bhagalpur alone, over 6.5 lakh people have been affected. A large number of people in Lakhisarai, Supaul, and Buxar districts have also been impacted by the floods. The Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, and Mahananda, along with all other major rivers of the state, are in spate due to continuous rainfall in their catchment areas.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today held a review meeting with officials to monitor the relief operations in flood-affected areas. He directed that shelter and cooked meals to be provided to the affected people through community kitchens. Mr. Kumar ordered arrangements for fodder and veterinary care for livestock. He also instructed officials from the Agriculture and Disaster Management

Departments to assess crop losses suffered by farmers.

The Chief Minister further directed that the damage caused to roads and other infrastructure due to floods be inspected and repaired. He also issued instructions to deploy NDRF and SDRF teams in the affected areas. At present, 16 teams of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in flood-affected regions of the state.

Meanwhile, normal life in most parts of the state, including Patna, has been disrupted due to continuous rainfall. Waterlogging has occurred in several places in urban areas. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in most parts of the state for tomorrow as well.