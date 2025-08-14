President Murmu urges unity and self-reliance in Independence Day eve address

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu addressed the nation with a message steeped in pride, gratitude, and a vision for the future. Extending warm greetings to citizens, she honored the unyielding spirit of India’s democracy—born from the sacrifices of countless freedom fighters who secured the nation’s independence 78 years ago.

She described India as the “mother of democracy”, rooted in ancient republican traditions and sustained by the universal adult franchise that ensures every citizen’s voice is heard. Reflecting on the tragedy of Partition, commemorated as Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, the President paid homage to its victims and highlighted the resilience that has propelled India forward since 1947.

Reaffirming the Constitution’s guiding principles—justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity—President Murmu stressed that human dignity lies at the core of India’s democratic journey. These values, revived during the freedom struggle, have shaped a nation that has risen from the challenges of poverty to notable achievements in multiple fields.

Turning to the economy, she lauded India’s position as the world’s fastest-growing major economy, with a 6.5% GDP growth rate in the last fiscal year. This success, she said, is the result of prudent reforms, effective governance, and the hard work of farmers, workers, and entrepreneurs. Inflation remains stable, exports are expanding, and welfare programs have lifted millions from poverty while narrowing income gaps and reducing regional disparities.

Highlighting infrastructure as a cornerstone of growth, she spoke of the Bharatmala Pariyojana for national highways, advanced trains under the Railways, and the upcoming rail link to the Kashmir valley—an engineering marvel set to boost trade and tourism. Urban renewal through AMRUT and rural water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission have improved living standards. In healthcare, the Ayushman Bharat scheme now covers over 55 crore people, with the recent inclusion of all senior citizens above 70.

President Murmu praised India’s digital revolution, pointing to near-universal 4G access, seamless digital payments, and direct benefit transfers that have cut leakages. With over half of the world’s digital transactions happening in India, she said, the nation’s India-AI mission is poised to position the country as a global AI hub by 2047.

She drew parallels between Make-in-India, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and the Swadeshi movement, urging citizens to prefer Indian-made goods—a sentiment echoed on National Handloom Day (August 7). Initiatives for ease of living and ease of business, the National Education Policy, and the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam are empowering marginalized groups, youth, and women. Achievements in sports, chess, and space—such as Shubhanshu Shukla’s mission to the International Space Station—reflect the ambitions of modern India.

Addressing national security, she commended the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, a precise and restrained counter-terrorism action in Kashmir that dismantled terrorist hubs without harming civilians—demonstrating both military skill and ethical clarity.

Calling for collective action against climate change, she urged citizens to adopt sustainable habits and renew their bond with nature. She extended greetings to soldiers, police, judiciary, civil servants, Indian missions abroad, and the diaspora, acknowledging their role in building the nation. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s warning against corruption, she appealed to all citizens to commit themselves to honesty, unity, and the shared goal of a prosperous, self-reliant Viksit Bharat by 2047.