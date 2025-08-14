5,000 Special Guests, Nationwide Band Performances to Mark Independence Day 2025

Staff Reporter

India will mark its 79th Independence Day tomorrow, August 15 with the main ceremony at Delhi’s historic Red Fort, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As tradition dictates, the Prime Minister will hoist the National Flag and deliver an address to the nation from the monument’s iconic ramparts.

This year’s celebrations, built around the theme “Naya Bharat”, reflect the country’s rapid progress towards the Government’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047. The event will honor the emergence of a prosperous, secure, and confident India while inspiring further momentum on the path of growth.

A special highlight will be the recognition of Operation Sindoor’s success. The operation’s logo, along with a watermark of the Chenab Bridge, features prominently on official invitation cards. Around 5,000 special guests from diverse fields have been invited, including the Indian contingent of the Special Olympics 2025, winners of global sporting events, and gold medalists from the Khelo India Para Games.

For the first time, to combine patriotic fervor with the celebration of Operation Sindoor’s victory, military and paramilitary bands will perform across more than 140 prominent locations nationwide tomorrow evening. These performances, by the Army, Navy, Air Force, and paramilitary forces, will create a countrywide cultural spectacle.

Security in the national capital has been stepped up significantly. According to Joint CP Delhi Police, Madhur Verma, more than 20,000 personnel have been deployed, CCTV surveillance has been installed at Red Fort, and all VVIP routes leading to the venue are under strict monitoring.