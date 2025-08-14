J&K: Massive Cloudburst in Kishtwar claims several lives, Dozens Injured, Many Missing

AMN / WEB DESK

A devastating cloudburst struck the remote village of Chasoti in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district this afternoon, causing severe destruction and claiming multiple lives. Over 75 people have been reported injured, while many remain missing. The disaster has inflicted extensive damage to homes and infrastructure in the area.

Chasoti, located about 90 kilometers from Kishtwar, is the last motorable point en route to the revered Machail Mata Temple. The tragedy unfolded when a large number of devotees had gathered for the annual Machail Mata Yatra. From Chasoti begins the 8.5-kilometer trek to the shrine, and the site was bustling with pilgrims. The sudden cloudburst triggered flash floods that tore through the settlement, washing away several houses clustered along the foothills and severely damaging a ‘langar’ organized for worshippers.

Authorities immediately suspended the yatra and launched large-scale rescue and relief efforts. Rescue teams from the local administration reached the site within hours, and two units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched from Udhampur to join the operation. Officials have warned that recovery operations could stretch for up to 20 days due to the scale of devastation.

President Droupadi Murmu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, calling the news “extremely tragic” and extending condolences to the bereaved families. She also prayed for the swift success of ongoing rescue operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a message on social media, conveyed his thoughts and prayers for the victims and assured that the situation is being monitored closely. He confirmed that every possible assistance will be extended to those affected.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, stating that the administration is working on relief and rescue with full urgency. He confirmed that NDRF teams have been deployed promptly and reiterated the government’s commitment to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir in this hour of need.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh, coordinating with central agencies, acknowledged that challenging terrain and adverse weather are hampering rescue efforts. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are also being mobilized alongside the NDRF. Lieutenant Governor Sinha and Chief Minister Abdullah expressed condolences and pledged full-scale efforts to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation for the affected families.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has expressed deep concern over the cloudburst and subsequent flooding in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that every effort is being made to provide timely assistance to those impacted by the calamity.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said:

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir. The situation is being monitored closely. Rescue and relief operations are underway. Every possible assistance will be provided to those in need.”