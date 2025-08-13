Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

India bans imports of jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through land routes with immediate effect

Aug 13, 2025

AMN

India has banned imports of certain jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes with immediate effect.

A notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) stated that items such as jute fabrics, twine, ropes, and bags can now enter India only through the Nhava Sheva Seaport in Maharashtra.

The move is aimed at quality control or protection of domestic industry. The banned products include bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of Jute or of other textile bast fibre; twine, cordage, rope of jute; and sacks and bags of jute. Imports of these products from Bangladesh will not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border.

Earlier on June 27, India prohibited imports of jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through all land routes. Those imports are, however, allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra.

