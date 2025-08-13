Hindustan Zinc Becomes First Indian Company to Join Global Mining Leaders’ Forum

Udaipur, August 12, 2025

— Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), India’s only and the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM). This landmark move positions India firmly on the global stage for responsible and sustainable mining practices.

The ICMM, a leadership body of 25 of the world’s top mining and metals companies, is dedicated to advancing sustainability, transparency, and ethical practices across the mining value chain. Hindustan Zinc’s induction follows a rigorous independent assessment and endorsement by the ICMM Council, comprising the CEOs of all member companies. This decision was guided by recommendations from the Independent Expert Review Panel (IERP) — making HZL the council’s first new member since 2021 and signaling a deeper ICMM engagement in South Asia.

A National and Corporate Milestone

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, called the membership a proud moment not just for the company but for India as a whole. “This is our moment to lead from the front, power the global energy transition, and set new benchmarks for the industry,” she said. The move, she added, reflects the company’s steadfast commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible resource development, while opening opportunities for collaboration with some of the world’s most respected mining leaders.

With this membership, HZL commits to meeting ICMM’s 40 performance expectations across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) parameters — all subject to third-party validation and applicable to every asset the company operates.

Arun Misra, CEO & Whole-time Director of Hindustan Zinc, called it both an “honour and a big responsibility.” He emphasised that sustainability and business success go hand in hand, describing this development as a new chapter in the company’s Sustainability 2.0 journey.

Recognition from Global Leaders

Rohitesh Dhawan, ICMM President and CEO, welcomed Hindustan Zinc as the first Indian member, noting that the company’s inclusion strengthens ICMM’s collective mission and signals growing interest from the industry in responsible mining practices.

Sustainability Leader

Headquartered in Udaipur, HZL operates silver-lead-zinc underground mines, smelters, and related infrastructure across northwest India. The IERP commended its leadership in tailings management, decarbonisation, circular economy practices, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

Globally recognised for sustainability, Hindustan Zinc topped the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the metals and mining sector for the second year in a row in 2024. The company’s 2030 Sustainability Goals target climate action, biodiversity conservation, water stewardship, circularity, and inclusive growth.

Driving Climate Action

Hindustan Zinc aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. It was the first Indian metals and mining company to secure Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) validation aligned with the 1.5°C global warming limit. Since FY20, the company has reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 15% while increasing production. It also pioneered Asia’s first low-carbon zinc, EcoZen, produced using renewable power.

As the global energy transition accelerates, Hindustan Zinc’s ICMM membership not only cements its role as a benchmark for ethical mining but also amplifies India’s voice in shaping the industry’s sustainable future.