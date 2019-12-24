FreeCurrencyRates.com

Indian boxers have good chance of performing well in Olympics: Ankushita Boro

HSB / New Delhi

AIBA World Youth Women’s Boxing Championship gold medallist Ankushita Boro expressed that the Indian boxers, who will compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, are practicing well and have a good chance of performing well in the tournament.

“The Indian boxers, who will compete in the 2020 Olympics are practicing very well. This time there are good chances that our boxers will perform well in the Olympics,” said the 19-year-old.

The boxer, who hails from Assam, is currently preparing for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. She lauded the initiative by the sports ministry, saying the tournament helps upcoming athletes gain confidence.

“The Khelo India Youth Games is a good platform for the upcoming Indian athletes. One gains a lot of confidence and learns from seniors in the competition. I won a bronze in the 60 kg category in the last edition. I am hoping to win gold in the 64 kg category in the third edition. The Khelo India Youth Games provides us with fantastic travel and hotel arrangements, which is excellent for the athletes,” said Boro.

The boxer has clinched a silver each in Balkan Youth International Boxing Championship (Bulgaria) and Ahmet Comert Championships (Turkey) in her career so far. Boro said that since the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games is taking place in her home state, it should be a boost for her.

“I am training very hard to win gold in Khelo India Youth Games. Since it’s happening in Guwahati, it should be a big boost for me. I have to win gold this time. We are hoping to inspire young athletes to take up boxing in Assam through the Khelo India Youth Games,” said the 19-year-old.

