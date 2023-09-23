इंडियन आवाज़     23 Sep 2023 07:00:00      انڈین آواز

India has 46 % of digital transactions in the world: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

AMN

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has said that India has 46 per cent of digital transactions in the world. Speaking at an event in PSG College Coimbatore on 23rd September 2023, he said, India is creating history by implementing the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Country. The Minister informed that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has been witnessing development in social political, health, education, sports, science, and other spheres. The Minister said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who introduced the Jan Dhan Yojana to improve the life of every person in the Country

