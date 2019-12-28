Govt to make Guwahati sporting capital of India: CM Sonowal

HSB/ New Delhi

With the Khelo India Youth Games just a few days away, the Assam government is not only focused on conducting the competitions successfully but also wants to create a sporting culture in the state . with an aim to make Guwahati the sporting capital of India.

During a meeting with the Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the officials decided to organise a Village Olympics Talent Hunt for all the Tea Gardens and Panchayats in Assam. The funding of academics and training costs for the ones selected through the Talent Hunt will be incurred by the Assam state government.

“The Assam state government has approved a budget of Rs 104 crore for the third edition of the Khelo India Youth Games. This will be the biggest youth event in the country. The competition will empower the young generation and help realise their potential. I would like to thank the Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the Khelo India Youth Games initiative forward. The upcoming athletes can utilise this platform and take India to great heights,” said Sonowal.

The state government has approved the financial requirements for setting up 500 playing grounds across the state of Assam. To appreciate the efforts of the Assam athletes, the gold, silver and bronze medallists at the Khelo India Youth Games, will be given Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each respectively.

The Assam state government has introduced a sports policy for the first time to spot talent in the state. If an athlete wins Olympic gold, then the player will be given Rs 1 crore as cash prize, while an athlete will receive Rs 50 lakh if he or she wins Asian Games or Commonwealth Games gold.

A sports university will be included in the Assam academics structure. Infrastructure for football and archery is already under construction. In addition, the state government is looking to manufacture sports goods and develop sports science and medicine universities.

The Sports Authority of India, as a partner for the Khelo India Youth Games, has many exclusive responsibilities which include branding of venues, technical conduct, apparel and kits, travel arrangement of the contingent, media and public relations and so on. The Sports Authority of India will provide complete technical knowhow for the games including providing technical support in finalizing required infrastructure and equipment.

Through the Khelo India Youth Games, sports has become the talk of the town in Assam. The officials have decided that 1000 athletes will receive Rs 50,000 each to motivate them to move further in their sporting careers.

Guwahati has successfully hosted the National Games in 2007, South Asian Games in 2016 and FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017. Therefore, the officials are confident that the Khelo India Youth Games will be a grand success. The Assam state government is aiming to make Guwahati the gateway of South East Asia.

STAR TV will telecast the Khelo India Youth Games live on all days as part of an arrangement made with SAI. For the first time, an official airline partner – Spicejet has come on board to provide a smooth travel experience for the participants. In order to provide technical know-how, the International Institute of Sports Management and Symbiosis, Pune has been roped in as knowledge partners by SAI. Their students are working as interns under the guidance of their faculty assisting the organisers in the conduct of the game.