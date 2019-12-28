FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Dec 2019 10:51:42      انڈین آواز
Ad

Football ISL : After fine away run, Mumbai look for home comfort

Leave a comment
Published On: By

HSB/Mumbai
Mumbai City FC will be aiming for their first win on home soil as they host Hyderabad FC at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Sunday.

Mumbai, who have registered three wins on the road, suffered two defeats and one draw from their three games at home in the Hero Indian Super League. They will be up against a Hyderabad side who are yet to register a win away from home.

Coming into the tie, Jorge Costa’s team are on a five-match unbeaten run. The good news for the Portuguese coach is that his side aren’t dependent on goals from one particular player. Amine Chermiti has four goals to his name and as many as 11 different players have a goal each to their name.

However, what would concern Costa is that his side struggle to keep clean-sheets, something which they haven’t managed in the last seven games.

He will also be without the services of midfielder Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges due to injury. The Portuguese midfielder might be out for a longer duration.

“We have picked up more points away from home, it’s a good sign. We have to be much stronger at home and we’ve to change this. And this must start from tomorrow. We must be stronger than away,” said Costa.

Coach Phil Brown will share a similar headache as his side has not kept a clean-sheet and have been the weakest defence conceding 19 goals from nine matches.

The good news for Brown is that star striker Bobo has found his scoring boots as he has three goals to his name.

Nestor Gordillo, who returned from suspension, looked good in his very ISL game as he provided an assist. Rafa Lopez is also back in contention for a start after recovering from an injury.

“It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai as they are a big football club. But the bigger the challenge, the bigger we have to be. You can’t shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them,” said Brown.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Golf: Aman Raj into the third-round lead with day’s best 63

HSB/ Jamshedpur Feeding off the confidence of retaining his card on the Asian Tour, Patna’s Aman Raj vaulted ...

Govt to make Guwahati sporting capital of India: CM Sonowal

HSB/ New Delhi With the Khelo India Youth Games just a few days away, the Assam government is not only focused ...

Indian Jr Men’s Hockey Team look to build on their performance for an all-important 2020

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian Junior Men's Team's consistent overall performance in 2019 has raised ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!