Govt Saves Over ₹8,600 Crore in Cyber Fraud Cases: Minister

A R DAS NEW DELHI

The Government said that a financial amount of more than Rs 8,600 crore has been saved in more than 24 lakh cyber fraud complaints. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha Wednesday, Minister of state for Home Affairs B Sanjay Kumar said that more than 23 lakh suspect identifier data received from Banks till 31st January this year.

He said that over 27 lakh mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of Suspect Registry and declined transactions of nine thousand 518 crore rupees.

The Minister said the Samanvaya platform has been made operational to serve as a Management Information System platform. Mr Kumar said it has led to the arrest of more than 21 thousand accused and more than one lakh 49 thousand cyber Investigation assistance requests.