The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Govt Saves Over ₹8,600 Crore in Cyber Fraud Cases: Minister

Mar 12, 2026

Last Updated on March 12, 2026 12:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

A R DAS NEW DELHI

The Government said that a financial amount of more than Rs 8,600 crore has been saved in more than 24 lakh cyber fraud complaints. In a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha Wednesday, Minister of state for Home Affairs B Sanjay Kumar said that more than 23 lakh suspect identifier data received from Banks till 31st January this year.

He said that over 27 lakh mule accounts have been shared with the participating entities of Suspect Registry and declined transactions of nine thousand 518 crore rupees.

The Minister said the Samanvaya platform has been made operational to serve as a Management Information System platform. Mr Kumar said it has led to the arrest of more than 21 thousand accused and more than one lakh 49 thousand cyber Investigation assistance requests.

Related Post

AMN OTHER TOP STORIES REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi launches various development projects in Keralam, Tamil Nadu

Mar 11, 2026
OTHER TOP STORIES

Air India Express flight from Hyderabad made hard landing at Phuket Airport

Mar 11, 2026
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

CBI Arrests Officer of Indian Railway Services of Electrical Engineers in Bribery Case 

Mar 11, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

سلامتی کونسل: مشرق وسطیٰ بحران پر روس اور بحرین کی قراردادوں پر بحث شروع

12 March 2026 1:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India to Host Asia Cup Archery 2027 Second Leg in Delhi After 22 Years

12 March 2026 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

AIKS ने एलपीजी मूल्य वृद्धि की निंदा की, तत्काल वापसी की मांग

12 March 2026 1:20 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

2 करोड़ रुपये रिश्वत मांगने वाला CBI का इंस्पेक्टर गिरफ्तार

12 March 2026 1:09 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments