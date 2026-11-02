Trump defends US military campaign against Iran

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 1:27 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has defended the US military campaign against Iran and claimed that American intelligence agencies spy on China and Russia more effectively than they spy on the United States. He made the remarks while addressing supporters at campaign rallies in Iowa and Kansas yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s midterm elections.

Speaking at a rally in Dubuque, Iowa, Trump dismissed concerns over Chinese and Russian espionage, saying the United States was also monitoring both countries and was doing so more effectively.

Defending the military action against Iran, Trump claimed that the country had lost its radar systems, anti-aircraft capabilities and leadership. He said the United States was finishing what it had not started and added that Washington was looking for someone in Iran to negotiate with.

At a following rally in Salina, Kansas, Trump turned his focus to the economy, claiming that inflation had declined to 1.7 per cent over the past three months.

He blamed the previous administration for high prices and maintained that oil prices were lower than during the presidencies of Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

Trump also said fuel prices would fall sharply once the war with Iran ended. He described the higher fuel costs as a small price to pay for the security of the United States and the world.