US: Business aircraft carrying 9 people crashed in residential area of Palm Beach County in Florida

Last Updated on November 2, 2026 1:09 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

A Learjet 60 business aircraft carrying nine people crashed in a residential area of Palm Beach County in Florida yesterday. It had departed from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was heading to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said both it and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) would investigate the incident, with the NTSB leading the probe.

The safety board has dispatched an investigation team to the crash site. Authorities have not yet confirmed the condition of the nine people on board, possible casualties, injuries on the ground or the extent of damage to nearby homes. The cause of the crash is also not known.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said it was responding to an aircraft incident and announced the closure of Military Trail between Cresthaven and 10th Avenue North, urging residents to avoid the area.