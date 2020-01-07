Golf; Diksha Dagar to open 2020 season at first leg of Hero WPG Tour

HSB/ Pune

Diksha Dagar, who had a brilliant 2019 season, has chosen the first leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Tour to start her new season as she tees up in the first leg at the Poona Club Golf Course on Wednesday.

The opening event of the new season will feature 25 professionals plus the talented Pranavi Urs as the lone amateur, and will have a purse of Rs.10 lakhs.

Last season Dagar played only four domestic events as she focused on the Ladies European Tour and the international Tours in her rookie season. She also won the South African Women’s Open.

Dagar will also be looking at a strong showing in 2020 to cement her place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in July-August.

Gaurika Bishnoi and Ridhima Dilawari will be among others battling it out as the new season of Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour gets underway at the Poona Club Golf Course on Wednesday. The two golfers held the spotlight in the 2019 season, as Gaurika won the 2019 Hero Order of Merit and Ridhima won a whopping five titles in 2019. The duo won as many as seven of the 15 events in the previous season and finished one-two respectively on the Hero Order of Merit.

The field also includes Vani Kapoor, who is trying to find her form, along with Neha Tripathi, Amandeep Drall and Gursimar Badwal.

Overall the field includes the Top-five of the 2019 Hero Order of Merit and the only big name missing from 2019 is Tvesa Malik, who is planning to focus on the Ladies European Tour.

The Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI) have so far announced the first six events, two each in January, February and March.Many of the top Indian women stars are also getting ready for the tournaments in Australia.