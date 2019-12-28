FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     29 Dec 2019 12:19:55      انڈین آواز
Ad

Boxing: Mary Kom ends controversy beat Nikhat in Olympic Qualifiers

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Harpal Singh Bedi
Putting an end to the long-drawn controversy and acrimonious debate. six-time World champion Mary Kom (51kg) comprehensively beat her challenger Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the much-awaited trial bout to book a berth in the Indian squad for the next year’s Olympic qualifiers in China.

Amid high tension, Mary Kom proved her superiority over Nikhat who had repeatedly urged the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to hold the trial before naming the squad for the Olympic qualifier.

Both had been in smashing form in the semi-finals. While Nikhat had outpunched Jyoti, Mary had beaten youngster Ritu Grewal.

After winning the bout Mary Kom refused to shake hands with Nikhat saying that the youngster should first respect others.”Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don’t like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside,”

“I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it’s all done now. I have moved on. All I say is that talk once you perform not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring,” Mary Kom said adding “ Now my only focus is the Olympics and I am training hard towards it. I am determined to win a medal at the Olympics for my country.”

On the other hand, Nikhat said she was hurt by Mary Kom’s behaviour and accused her of using “foul language” inside the ring.
Some officials from Nikhat Zareen’s home state Telangana’s boxing association protested the result and BFI President Ajay Singh had to intervene to control the situation

Apart from Mary Kom, former world junior champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) former World Championships bronze medallist Simranjit Kaur (60kg), two-time World Championships bronze winner Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) and Asian Champion Pooja Rani (75kg) booked their berths in the five-women squad.

In an enticing battle between youth and experience, it was youth which prevailed as Sakshi upset 2016 World Championships silver medallist Sonia Lather to start the final day of the women’s boxing trials. Sakshi had earlier shown her prowess in her win over World Championships quarter-finalists Manisha Moun and continued that momentum to dash Lather’s hopes.

“Winning an Olympic medal for my country has been a dream and I am delighted that I am one step closer to it with this win. Would give my best to secure a Tokyo berth,” said Sakshi after her win.

Simranjit, who dazzled in a flawless win over Pavitra yesterday, staved off a stiff challenge from former world champion Sarita Devi to secure her place in 60kg.

In 69kg, Lovlina proved too strong for Lalita and in 75kg, Pooja Rani produced a flurry of punches to blank Nupur. Lovlina had earlier made it to the final on the back of a strong display against Anjali whereas Lalita dropped a point to beat Meena Rani. In the 75kg semi-finals, Pooja Rani easily beat Indraja while Nupur had knocked out experienced Saweeta Boora.
With Indian women’s boxing being on an upward curve, the trials witnessed some high-quality bouts that further showed the depth of Indian boxing.

“BFI’s goal is always to be transparent and for the first time, a trial has been covered with such transparency, where all the media, including Olympic Channel, was covering and updating the trials realtime,” said Ajay Singh, President, Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

“We witnessed great excitement and some enthralling fights on both days of the trials. I wish them all the best. Even the boxers who lost, displayed some amazing fighting spirit and that shows how good our bench strength is and it is only going to go upwards from here,” he added.

The Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifying Tournament will be held from 3-14 February 2020 in Wuhan, China.

Team

Mary Kom – 51kg, Sakshi Chaudhary – 57kg, Simranjit Chakar – 60kg,Lovlina Borgohain – 69kg

Pooja Rani – 75kg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Boxing: Mary Kom ends controversy beat Nikhat in Olympic Qualifiers

Harpal Singh Bedi Putting an end to the long-drawn controversy and acrimonious debate. six-time World champion ...

Maharashtra, Kolhapur storm into pre-quarterfinals at 53rd Senior National Kho Kho Championships

HSB/ Bemetara Maharashtra men’s and women’s team made their way into the pre-quarterfinals of the 53rd S ...

Football ISL: Kerala, NorthEast take point with penalties

HSB/ KochiKerala Blasters  and NorthEast United  settled for a 1-1 draw in a Hero Indian Super League tie at ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo is no more

WEB DESK Veteran Bollywood actor Shriram Lagoo passed away in Pune last night. The 92-year old actor died d ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!