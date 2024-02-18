इंडियन आवाज़     18 Feb 2024 06:23:00      انڈین آواز
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina for Taka / Rupee business between Bangladesh and India

AMN / WEB DESK

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday stressed the need for expanding business between Bangladesh and India using Taka and Rupee. “our business through exchanges of Bangladeshi Taka and Indian Rupee has already started, but we have to expand it further so that we can increase our businesses” said the Prime Minister while Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar called on her on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud briefed media persons about the outcome of the meeting upon its completion, reports Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).

Dr Mahmud said the Bangladesh Premier and Jaishankar attached importance to doing business between the two friendly countries through their own currencies to reduce dependency on other currencies like the US dollar. He said Bangladesh and India have excellent bilateral relations and it has elevated to another height under the leadership of the prime ministers of the two countries, writes BSS.

Bangladesh Prime Minister reached Munich on February 15 evening on a three-day official visit to join the Munich Security Conference 2024. Upon completion of the tour, Sheikh Hasina will leave Munich Sunday night and is scheduled to reach Dhaka on the 19th of February.

