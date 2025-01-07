WTT Star Contender 2025 begins, Indian paddlers shine in men’s singles qualifiers

AMN

In Table Tennis, the WTT Star Contender 2025 began in Doha, Qatar yesterday. In Men’s Singles Qualifying Round 1, Indian paddler Anirban Ghosh defeated Iran’s Navid Shams 3-2, Snehit Suravajjula defeated compatriot Payas Jain 3-1 and Manush Shah outclassed French paddler Florian Bourrassaud 3-1 at the Lusail Sports Arena. While in Women’s Singles, India’s Poymantee Baisya lost to Huang Yu-Jie of Chinese Taipei 1-3.

India has sent a 12-member contingent to the competition, with top talents like Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula, Ayhika Mukherjee, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manav Thakkar and Sharath Kamal leading the charge.