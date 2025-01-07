Badminton: Treesa & Gayatri advances to Malaysia Open Round of 16

AMN

In badminton, India’s women’s doubles duo Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the round of 16 at the Malaysia Super 1000 tournament in Kuala Lumpur, defeating Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai. The sixth-seeded Indian pair secured a dominant 21-10, 21-10 victory in just 30 minutes.

In Men’s Singles, a match between Lakshya Sen and Taiwanese player Chi Yu-jen will be played tonight. The match of HS Prannoy against Canada’s Brian Yang was suspended midway and postponed for tomorrow due to a leaking roof at the Axiata Arena. In the round of 32 today, the match of Priyanshu Rajawat against Li Shifeng of China is also postponed for tomorrow.

In Women’s Singles, Aakarshi Kashyap will be in action tomorrow in the round of 32 against Danish player Julie Dawall Jakobsen, which will be followed by the match between Indian player Anupama Upadhyaya and Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand.